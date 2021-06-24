Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $5.35 Million Stock Position in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,030 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Nomad Foods worth $5,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 476.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Nomad Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. 76.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

Shares of NOMD stock opened at $28.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Nomad Foods Limited has a twelve month low of $20.66 and a twelve month high of $31.85. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.74.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $707.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Nomad Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

NOMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Nomad Foods from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Nomad Foods Profile

Nomad Foods Limited produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.