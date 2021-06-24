Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $5 Million Stock Holdings in U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,394 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of U.S. Global Jets ETF worth $5,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JETS. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in U.S. Global Jets ETF by 97.7% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its position in U.S. Global Jets ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in U.S. Global Jets ETF by 31.9% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Global Jets ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in U.S. Global Jets ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000.

Shares of JETS opened at $25.35 on Thursday. U.S. Global Jets ETF has a 1 year low of $15.17 and a 1 year high of $28.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.09.

