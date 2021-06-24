Baird Financial Group Inc. Increases Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 106.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,527 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,754 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $4,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 186.7% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 513 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

In other news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $1,754,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,991,967.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LNG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $87.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -301.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.65 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.69. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.