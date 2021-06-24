Baird Financial Group Inc. Increases Position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,216 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $4,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 7,804 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $6,505,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,889,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,666,000 after acquiring an additional 552,739 shares during the period. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $344,000.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $32.58 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.14 and a fifty-two week high of $32.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.23.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.119 per share. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This is an increase from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

