Baird Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,925 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.19% of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SLQD. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $8,380,000. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 27.9% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 582,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,137,000 after purchasing an additional 126,909 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 697,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,120,000 after purchasing an additional 83,106 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 44.1% during the first quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 241,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,525,000 after purchasing an additional 74,060 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 249.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,900,000 after purchasing an additional 66,968 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLQD opened at $51.82 on Thursday. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $51.61 and a 1-year high of $52.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.87.

