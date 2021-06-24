Baird Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $4,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SJM. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 36,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,614,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Value Technologies LLC bought a new position in The J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter worth $342,000. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,175,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,307,000 after purchasing an additional 12,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphasimplex Group LLC bought a new position in The J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter worth $472,000. 87.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SJM opened at $129.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.68. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $101.89 and a fifty-two week high of $140.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.95.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The J. M. Smucker’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is presently 39.47%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SJM. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.80.

In other news, Director Nancy Lopez Knight sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total transaction of $29,508.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,951.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amy C. Held sold 844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total transaction of $117,349.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,066.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,619 shares of company stock worth $1,657,357. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About The J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

