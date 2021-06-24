Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 15,727 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 64.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,727 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $4,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of The Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Allstate stock opened at $127.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $131.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $84.97 and a twelve month high of $140.00.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 7.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 15.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.00%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALL. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Allstate from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays raised their target price on The Allstate from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Argus raised their target price on The Allstate from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup cut The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on The Allstate from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.23.

In related news, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of The Allstate stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total value of $1,917,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,378 shares in the company, valued at $3,116,483.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 12,763 shares of The Allstate stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.26, for a total value of $1,700,797.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,595,037.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 242,111 shares of company stock valued at $32,612,262. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

