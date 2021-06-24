Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 32,149 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 97.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,149 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $4,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cerner in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cerner during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cerner during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cerner during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. 83.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CERN stock opened at $78.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.74. Cerner Co. has a 12 month low of $65.78 and a 12 month high of $84.20.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Cerner’s payout ratio is currently 35.92%.

In other news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total transaction of $422,288.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,146.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 88,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $6,775,346.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,775,346.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Cerner from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.79.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

