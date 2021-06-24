Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 3,935 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,935 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.21% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $4,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $341,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $87.77 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $53.81 and a one year high of $90.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.99.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

