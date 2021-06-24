Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 75,866 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) by 149.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,866 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $5,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COWZ. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $347,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $271,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 5,696 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 19,842 shares during the period.

Shares of COWZ stock opened at $42.24 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.76.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.