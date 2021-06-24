Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 36,721 Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 20.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,721 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.15% of The Simply Good Foods worth $4,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in The Simply Good Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,165,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in The Simply Good Foods by 96.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 10,041 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in The Simply Good Foods by 138.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,118,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,073,000 after purchasing an additional 648,878 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in The Simply Good Foods by 112.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 839,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,334,000 after purchasing an additional 445,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Simply Good Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 92.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SMPL opened at $36.11 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.42. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 50.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 1-year low of $17.21 and a 1-year high of $37.83.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $230.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on SMPL. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Simply Good Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on The Simply Good Foods in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Simply Good Foods from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Simply Good Foods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.57.

In related news, insider C Scott Parker sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $1,017,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,049,409.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill M. Short sold 20,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $723,111.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,928 shares in the company, valued at $2,048,838.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

