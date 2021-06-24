Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 6,372 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,372 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $4,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlpInvest Partners B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 176.5% during the fourth quarter. AlpInvest Partners B.V. now owns 3,990,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,439,000 after buying an additional 2,547,269 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 13.8% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 100,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after buying an additional 12,120 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 13.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 241,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,286,000 after buying an additional 27,801 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,032,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,857,000 after buying an additional 180,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,460,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,728,000 after buying an additional 688,301 shares during the last quarter. 44.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KDP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keurig Dr Pepper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.75.

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $34.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $48.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.85, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.69. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.67 and a 1-year high of $37.11.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This is a boost from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

In other news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 111,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $4,017,562.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 691,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,894,034.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Justin Whitmore acquired 8,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.18 per share, with a total value of $322,580.88. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 73,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,662,015.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

