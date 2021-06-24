Baird Financial Group Inc. Takes $4.56 Million Position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 33,861 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,562,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Thor Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of THO. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thor Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 436.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Thor Industries by 132.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Thor Industries by 203.6% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 422 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Thor Industries by 153.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 446 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Thor Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.89.

In other news, Director James L. Ziemer sold 2,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total value of $284,439.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,220 shares in the company, valued at $2,534,219.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THO opened at $108.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 2.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.46. Thor Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.64 and a twelve month high of $152.20.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The construction company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.60%.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

Further Reading: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.