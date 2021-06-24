Baird Financial Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,681 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Essent Group worth $4,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Essent Group in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Essent Group during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Essent Group during the fourth quarter valued at $163,000. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Essent Group during the first quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Essent Group during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $124,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 194,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,703,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vijay Bhasin sold 9,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $457,650.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 187,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,361,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,276 shares of company stock worth $1,944,347. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

ESNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Essent Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Essent Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Essent Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Shares of ESNT stock opened at $46.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.72. Essent Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $30.75 and a 12-month high of $54.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.33.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $244.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.06 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 41.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Essent Group’s payout ratio is currently 17.53%.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

