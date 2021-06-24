Baird Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,410 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 513.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $61.96 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.90. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $43.27 and a 12 month high of $62.14.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

