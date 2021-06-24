Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 313 ($4.09). Balfour Beatty shares last traded at GBX 310.80 ($4.06), with a volume of 1,207,084 shares trading hands.

BBY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.70) target price on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 380 ($4.96) target price on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 310.71. The company has a market capitalization of £2.06 billion and a PE ratio of 70.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.23.

In other news, insider Philip Harrison sold 52,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 302 ($3.95), for a total value of £157,417.50 ($205,666.97).

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services.

