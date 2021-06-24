bAlpha (BALPHA) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $232,774.00

bAlpha (CURRENCY:BALPHA) traded up 24.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 24th. One bAlpha coin can now be purchased for approximately $41.05 or 0.00118049 BTC on major exchanges. bAlpha has a total market cap of $738,885.48 and approximately $232,774.00 worth of bAlpha was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, bAlpha has traded 16.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About bAlpha

bAlpha (CRYPTO:BALPHA) is a coin. It was first traded on March 4th, 2021. bAlpha’s total supply is 18,000 coins. bAlpha’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol is a DeFi protocol and data marketplace to source commercially valuable data from professional data providers, tokenize *_it, and make it *_liquid. bALPHA unlocks access to the first collection of datasets. The datasets' descriptions and sample data are in the Data Room. bALPHA is the first data token of Big Data Protocol, and can be redeemed for access to the bALPHA collection. “

Buying and Selling bAlpha

