Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SAN shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Banco Santander to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of SAN traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.00. The stock had a trading volume of 31,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,428,894. Banco Santander has a 52 week low of $1.78 and a 52 week high of $4.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.95. The company has a market cap of $69.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 1.36.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Banco Santander had a negative net margin of 15.49% and a positive return on equity of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $13.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Banco Santander will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0081 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 0.96%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 100.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,070 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,570 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 44 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Banco Santander in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. bought a new position in Banco Santander in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

