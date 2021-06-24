Band Protocol (BAND) Hits Market Capitalization of $199.36 Million

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 24th. During the last seven days, Band Protocol has traded 18% lower against the dollar. Band Protocol has a market cap of $199.36 million and $36.70 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Band Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.66 or 0.00016220 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Band Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002864 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00054599 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003452 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00020728 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $208.95 or 0.00598290 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000293 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00039267 BTC.

About Band Protocol

Band Protocol (BAND) is a coin. It launched on September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,191,821 coins. Band Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/bandprotocol . Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol . The official website for Band Protocol is bandprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. Band Protocol provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate. “

Band Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Band Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Band Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Band Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Band Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.