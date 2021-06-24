Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Shares Bought by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) by 718.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,036 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP owned approximately 0.10% of Bandwidth worth $3,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,457,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,393,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,575,000 after acquiring an additional 86,478 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 98,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,719,000 after acquiring an additional 8,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. 93.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BAND shares. TheStreet raised Bandwidth from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Bandwidth in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Bandwidth from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Bandwidth in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.33.

Shares of Bandwidth stock opened at $133.19 on Thursday. Bandwidth Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.01 and a fifty-two week high of $198.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.27 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.29. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 12.43%.

In other news, insider Rebecca Bottorff sold 3,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total transaction of $470,398.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,016,359.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kade Ross sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.60, for a total value of $64,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,015.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,517 shares of company stock worth $1,142,405. Corporate insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

