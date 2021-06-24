Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,583,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 709,021 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for approximately 3.1% of Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.12% of Bank of America worth $409,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $1,074,000. QS Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 189,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,339,000 after buying an additional 6,125 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 9,750.2% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 79,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after buying an additional 78,977 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 17,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.78.

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.61. 756,913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,932,949. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $22.39 and a 12 month high of $43.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.56.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.50%.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 15th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

