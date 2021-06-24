Bank of Communications (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) versus Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY) Head-To-Head Survey

Bank of Communications (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) and Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Bank of Communications has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nomura Research Institute has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Bank of Communications and Nomura Research Institute’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of Communications 17.96% 9.29% 0.69% Nomura Research Institute 10.15% 18.86% 10.28%

Dividends

Bank of Communications pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. Nomura Research Institute pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Bank of Communications pays out 26.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Nomura Research Institute pays out 13.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Bank of Communications and Nomura Research Institute, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of Communications 0 1 1 0 2.50 Nomura Research Institute 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bank of Communications and Nomura Research Institute’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of Communications $60.64 billion 0.80 $11.34 billion $3.59 4.57 Nomura Research Institute $4.87 billion 4.05 $636.67 million $1.00 32.31

Bank of Communications has higher revenue and earnings than Nomura Research Institute. Bank of Communications is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nomura Research Institute, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Bank of Communications Company Profile

Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. provides commercial banking products and services. The company offers personal banking products and services, including demand, time, call, withdrawal, foreign currency, swap management, and education deposits, as well as certificate of deposits; credit and debit cards; housing and personal loans; and wealth management products, and wealth management advisory and consulting services. It also provides corporate banking products and services, such as corporate time and demand structured deposits; cash management services, such as accounts receivable/accounts payable management, account management, liquidity management, and investment and financing management; financing, settlement, and risk management services; financing services; syndicated loans; overdrafts; investment banking services; offshore banking services, including forex deposit and loan, inter-bank loan, international settlement, forex trading and guarantee, business advisory, and other services; and precious metal leasing and commodity trading services. In addition, the company offers international banking services comprising corporate foreign exchange wealth management, import and export settlement, document settlement, remittance and bill, trade finance, and offshore banking services. Further, it provides treasury, asset management, trustee, insurance, financial leasing, debt-to-equity swap, and other financial services; trust investment, fund management, securities dealing and brokerage, and reinsurance services; and e-banking services. It has 245 branches and 3,025 banking outlets in Mainland China; 22 overseas branches and 68 overseas banking outlets, as well as representative offices in 17 countries. Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Nomura Research Institute Company Profile

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. provides consulting, financial information technology (IT) solution, industrial IT solution, and IT platform service in Japan. Its Consulting segment offers management, operational, and system consulting services for enterprise and government agencies. This segment is also involved in the research, future projection, and recommendations related to society, economics, business, technology, etc. The company's Financial IT Solutions segment provides system consulting, development, and management solutions, as well as shared online services for the financial institutions, including the securities, insurance, banking, asset management, and other financial sectors. Its Industrial IT Solutions segment offers system consulting, development, and management solutions, as well as shared online services primarily for the distribution, manufacturing, service, and public sectors. The company's IT Platform Services segment engages in the data center operation activities and construction of platforms and networks to the Financial IT and Industrial IT Solutions segments, as well as provides IT platform solutions and information security services to external clients. This segment is also involved in research related to advance IT, etc. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

