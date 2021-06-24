Bank of Montreal Can Cuts Holdings in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 35,945 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.47% of Renewable Energy Group worth $13,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,882,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $520,541,000 after purchasing an additional 505,944 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,418,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $93,650,000 after purchasing an additional 641,916 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,191,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,083,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,539,000 after purchasing an additional 219,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 780,927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,572,000 after purchasing an additional 183,610 shares in the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Christopher D. Sorrells sold 10,000 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $620,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,320,609.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 10,389 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total value of $664,168.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 71,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,591,324.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,388 shares of company stock worth $2,787,794 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on REGI. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $104.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $70.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Renewable Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.90.

REGI stock opened at $63.75 on Thursday. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.10 and a 52-week high of $117.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.36 and a beta of 0.74.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.70. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $539.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.29 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

