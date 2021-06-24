Bank of Montreal Can Has $13.01 Million Stock Holdings in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,804 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 1.04% of MYR Group worth $13,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of MYR Group by 217.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 132.7% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 1,234.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 7.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the first quarter worth $203,000. 90.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MYRG opened at $85.45 on Thursday. MYR Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.21 and a fifty-two week high of $92.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 1.08.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.54. MYR Group had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $592.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.86 million. MYR Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that MYR Group Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

In other news, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 6,425 shares of MYR Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $479,883.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,011 shares in the company, valued at $9,337,071.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William A. Koertner sold 5,000 shares of MYR Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.36, for a total value of $421,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 104,550 shares in the company, valued at $8,819,838. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,425 shares of company stock worth $3,940,583. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

