Bank of Montreal Can Has $13 Million Stock Position in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,719,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259,716 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.88% of Sandstorm Gold worth $13,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SAND. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,282,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,768,000 after buying an additional 1,713,075 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,821,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,402,000 after buying an additional 1,502,435 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 11.7% during the first quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 2,859,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,441,000 after buying an additional 299,548 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the first quarter valued at about $1,702,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the first quarter valued at about $994,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAND stock opened at $8.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.27. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 52 week low of $5.96 and a 52 week high of $10.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.53 and a beta of 1.08.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 28.36% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $31.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.80 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

SAND has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.49.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

