Bank of Montreal Can Increases Stake in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 190.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 114,390 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.77% of Astec Industries worth $13,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ASTE. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Astec Industries by 225.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Astec Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Astec Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Astec Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Astec Industries by 99.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ASTE opened at $60.55 on Thursday. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.84 and a 12 month high of $80.00. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.33.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $284.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.45 million. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 3.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Astec Industries’s payout ratio is 18.49%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Astec Industries from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Astec Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

About Astec Industries

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as offers engineering and environmental permitting services.

