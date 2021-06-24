Bank of Montreal Can Lowers Stake in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its stake in shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) by 58.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366,764 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.11% of QIAGEN worth $13,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 45.8% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,382,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,930,000 after purchasing an additional 434,045 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP bought a new stake in shares of QIAGEN in the first quarter valued at about $19,218,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of QIAGEN in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 6.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 850,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,430,000 after acquiring an additional 48,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of QIAGEN in the first quarter valued at about $1,103,000. 52.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QIAGEN alerts:

QGEN opened at $47.31 on Thursday. QIAGEN has a 52-week low of $42.48 and a 52-week high of $59.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.34.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. QIAGEN had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The firm had revenue of $567.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that QIAGEN will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QGEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Thursday, June 17th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Friday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.04.

About QIAGEN

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

Further Reading: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for QIAGEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QIAGEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.