Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 136,566 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 553.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 161,251 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,566 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.06% of Trimble worth $12,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRMB. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 20.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Trimble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $319,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Trimble by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,898,214 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $193,513,000 after buying an additional 12,419 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Trimble by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 171,130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,426,000 after buying an additional 26,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Trimble by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 47,106 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after buying an additional 5,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP James Joel Langley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $299,840.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,042.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

TRMB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.11.

Trimble stock opened at $79.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Trimble Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.34 and a 12 month high of $84.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.91. The stock has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.28, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.53.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 13.65%. The business had revenue of $886.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.31 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

