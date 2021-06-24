Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 801,877 Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) by 76.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,847,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 801,877 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 1.16% of Vermilion Energy worth $12,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VET. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 6.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after acquiring an additional 8,336 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 31.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 11,638 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $633,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 297,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 138,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 541,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 53,061 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.85% of the company’s stock.

VET has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Vermilion Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from $9.25 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vermilion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.21.

VET opened at $9.10 on Thursday. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.13 and a 52-week high of $9.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 3.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.85.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 27.89% and a negative return on equity of 15.68%. The company had revenue of $290.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.54 million. On average, research analysts expect that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

