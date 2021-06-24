Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 8,269 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,269 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.08% of Sun Communities worth $13,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 10.5% in the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 9,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 36.6% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Sun Communities in the first quarter worth about $1,252,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,675,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,627,000 after purchasing an additional 119,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 7.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

SUI opened at $174.44 on Thursday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.65 and a 52-week high of $178.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $167.22.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.24 million. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 11.27%. Sun Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.23%.

In related news, Director Stephanie W. Bergeron sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total value of $463,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,709,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary A. Shiffman sold 32,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total value of $5,434,899.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 798,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,836,797.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,121 shares of company stock worth $8,356,915. 2.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Sunday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sun Communities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.75.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

