Bank of Montreal Can Sells 14,359 Shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 632,961 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,359 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 1.11% of The Bancorp worth $13,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Bancorp by 36.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 429,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,903,000 after purchasing an additional 114,218 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Bancorp in the first quarter worth $295,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Bancorp in the first quarter worth $314,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in The Bancorp by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,176 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 10,429 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in The Bancorp by 12.8% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

In related news, Director Walter T. Beach sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.46, for a total transaction of $516,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,878.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Walter T. Beach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $241,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,842 shares in the company, valued at $865,225.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,820 shares of company stock worth $1,860,092. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBBK opened at $23.33 on Thursday. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.95 and a 12 month high of $26.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.43.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The Bancorp had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $77.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.44 million. Equities analysts predict that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

