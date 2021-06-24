Bank of Montreal Can Sells 68,326 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 32.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 68,326 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.07% of TransUnion worth $13,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRU. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 774,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,801,000 after purchasing an additional 33,361 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 777,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,146,000 after purchasing an additional 264,741 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,354,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,395,000 after purchasing an additional 140,122 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Management LP raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Lansing Management LP now owns 219,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,803,000 after purchasing an additional 32,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alamar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 4th quarter worth about $1,701,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 8,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $770,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,181,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total value of $526,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,685,626.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,438 shares of company stock valued at $6,124,550. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TRU opened at $109.65 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.40. The company has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.72, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $78.02 and a 12-month high of $111.71.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $745.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.39 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This is an increase from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 13.52%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist lifted their price target on TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised TransUnion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on TransUnion from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TransUnion from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on TransUnion from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. TransUnion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.08.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

