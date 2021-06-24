Bank of Montreal Can Trims Stock Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 38.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 181,185 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 111,623 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.06% of Western Digital worth $13,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WDC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 8.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $14,022,000 after purchasing an additional 22,751 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,320,566 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $516,266,000 after buying an additional 1,040,328 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 89,391 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,951,000 after buying an additional 3,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,362 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 3,832 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Western Digital alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on WDC. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Western Digital from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Western Digital from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Western Digital from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Western Digital from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Western Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.96.

WDC opened at $69.24 on Thursday. Western Digital Co. has a 12 month low of $33.53 and a 12 month high of $78.19. The firm has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a PE ratio of 61.82 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. Western Digital had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 2.13%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.