Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 476,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,663 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.92% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $136,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 100.0% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1,225.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 82.8% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director More Avery sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.66, for a total value of $3,699,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 79,972 shares in the company, valued at $19,725,893.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.82, for a total transaction of $86,520.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,667 shares of company stock worth $10,243,118. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $265.08 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $246.59. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.19 and a 52 week high of $377.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 109.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.94.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.31. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $405.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SEDG. Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $327.00 price target for the company. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $371.00 to $368.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $380.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Susquehanna raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $314.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $305.85.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

