Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 28.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,014,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 881,480 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.28% of Keurig Dr Pepper worth $137,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,032,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,488,000 after acquiring an additional 39,447 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1,156.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter valued at $6,124,000. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 229,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,884,000 after acquiring an additional 80,685 shares during the last quarter. 44.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KDP opened at $34.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.67 and a 52 week high of $37.11.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

In related news, insider Justin Whitmore bought 8,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.18 per share, with a total value of $322,580.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 73,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,662,015.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 111,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $4,017,562.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 691,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,894,034.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KDP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Keurig Dr Pepper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.75.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

