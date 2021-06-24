Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $137.92 Million Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 970,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 292,308 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.21% of LPL Financial worth $137,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Shares of LPLA opened at $138.62 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.27 and a 52-week high of $159.74. The company has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 1.28.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.13. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 39.31% and a net margin of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 15.48%.

In other news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 50,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.39, for a total transaction of $7,859,222.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,998 shares in the company, valued at $4,631,391.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Seese sold 12,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total value of $1,741,671.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 129,628 shares of company stock valued at $19,425,872. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LPLA. Barclays lifted their price objective on LPL Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on LPL Financial from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $166.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered LPL Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on LPL Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.72.

LPL Financial Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.