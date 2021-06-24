Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $137.97 Million Stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 28.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,014,276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 881,480 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.28% of Keurig Dr Pepper worth $137,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KDP. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1,156.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 7,461.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 44.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

NASDAQ:KDP opened at $34.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.86. The company has a market capitalization of $48.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.69. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.67 and a 12-month high of $37.11.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 12.55%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This is a positive change from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

In other news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 111,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $4,017,562.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 691,117 shares in the company, valued at $24,894,034.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Justin Whitmore bought 3,289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.18 per share, for a total transaction of $118,996.02. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 72,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,615,235.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.