Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $138.79 Million Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,734,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 488,254 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.29% of Steel Dynamics worth $138,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 224.9% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 114.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on STLD shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Steel Dynamics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Steel Dynamics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Steel Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.70.

STLD stock opened at $59.69 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.00. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $66.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.95. The company has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.46.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.12. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.62%.

In other news, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 24,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $1,334,075.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 137,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,538,348.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Keith E. Busse sold 178,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total value of $11,266,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 955,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,320,389.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 294,085 shares of company stock valued at $18,528,260. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.

