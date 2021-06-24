Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $139.43 Million Stock Position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,936,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 725,424 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 2.60% of Essent Group worth $139,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ESNT. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in shares of Essent Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 24,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Essent Group by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Essent Group by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 6,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Essent Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Cim LLC raised its stake in shares of Essent Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 25,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. 93.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ESNT opened at $46.07 on Thursday. Essent Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $30.75 and a 1-year high of $54.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.72.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $244.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.06 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 41.10% and a return on equity of 10.54%. Essent Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Essent Group Ltd. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Essent Group’s payout ratio is currently 17.53%.

In other Essent Group news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 3,003 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $141,501.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,296.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $99,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,162.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,276 shares of company stock worth $1,944,347. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ESNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Essent Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Essent Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Essent Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

