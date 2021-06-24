Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $141.92 Million Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 435,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,299 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.34% of Roku worth $141,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Roku by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,018,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,455,000 after buying an additional 618,127 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Roku by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,609,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,706,000 after buying an additional 476,242 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Roku by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,671,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,352,000 after buying an additional 74,514 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Roku by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,454,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,879,000 after buying an additional 214,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Roku by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,381,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,548,000 after buying an additional 31,864 shares in the last quarter. 60.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $421.70 on Thursday. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.11 and a 1 year high of $486.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.83 billion, a PE ratio of 547.67 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $343.50.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.67. Roku had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $574.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush upgraded Roku from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Loop Capital upgraded Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Roku from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.62.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.60, for a total transaction of $9,640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,640,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.30, for a total value of $27,624,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,897,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 251,775 shares of company stock valued at $85,868,801. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 51.2 million active accounts.

