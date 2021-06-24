Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 16,402 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 535,242 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 16,402 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.81% of Insulet worth $139,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. Norges Bank bought a new position in Insulet in the fourth quarter worth about $128,482,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 169.7% during the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 716,255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $186,885,000 after purchasing an additional 450,706 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 125.6% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 483,529 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $123,605,000 after purchasing an additional 269,197 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 754.5% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 210,994 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,052,000 after purchasing an additional 186,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 719,062 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $183,814,000 after purchasing an additional 171,770 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, COO Charles Alpuche sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.67, for a total value of $499,073.00. Also, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.17, for a total transaction of $3,992,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,589 shares in the company, valued at $15,062,294.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,900 shares of company stock worth $7,182,323 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

PODD has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Insulet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $296.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.43.

PODD stock opened at $280.55 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.59. The stock has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,158.08 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 5.51. Insulet Co. has a 12 month low of $183.74 and a 12 month high of $306.46.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

