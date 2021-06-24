Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stock Position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 672,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,094 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.25% of IPG Photonics worth $141,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,430,000 after purchasing an additional 15,715 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 792.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 26,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,493,000 after purchasing an additional 23,124 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP purchased a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the 1st quarter worth about $1,645,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

IPGP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Benchmark raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $177.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.25.

NASDAQ IPGP opened at $206.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.54 and a current ratio of 10.26. The company has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.16 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $207.71. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52 week low of $149.51 and a 52 week high of $262.55.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $345.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.11 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 9.69%. IPG Photonics’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

In other IPG Photonics news, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.10, for a total transaction of $661,343.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,304,137.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.04, for a total transaction of $106,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,837 shares of company stock valued at $9,461,884. 32.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IPG Photonics Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.