Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 107,889 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,879,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 107,889 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.24% of The Interpublic Group of Companies worth $142,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 74.3% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 98.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $3,249,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 12,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $403,908.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of IPG opened at $32.04 on Thursday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.92 and a 52 week high of $34.43. The company has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.40.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.29. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.43%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IPG shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Interpublic Group of Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

