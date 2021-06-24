Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 23,082 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,002,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 23,082 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.55% of Seagen worth $139,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SGEN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Seagen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,102,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagen by 849.3% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 913,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,874,000 after buying an additional 817,452 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Seagen by 287.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 339,271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,111,000 after buying an additional 251,639 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagen by 4,461.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 201,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,258,000 after buying an additional 196,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Seagen by 122.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 345,181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,454,000 after buying an additional 190,186 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SGEN opened at $156.88 on Thursday. Seagen Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.20 and a 1-year high of $213.94. The company has a market capitalization of $28.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.46 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.71.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.08). Seagen had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 29.07%. The business had revenue of $331.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.39 million. Analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SGEN shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Seagen from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $254.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.36.

In other news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 12,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.96, for a total transaction of $1,788,979.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.95, for a total transaction of $48,747.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,812 shares of company stock worth $15,757,488 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

