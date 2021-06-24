Bankers Investment Trust (LON:BNKR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $116.70

Bankers Investment Trust Plc (LON:BNKR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 116.70 ($1.52) and last traded at GBX 116.01 ($1.52), with a volume of 106485 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 115.90 ($1.51).

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 114. The company has a market capitalization of £1.52 billion and a PE ratio of 24.66. The company has a quick ratio of 26.73, a current ratio of 27.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.54 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Bankers Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.46%.

The Bankers Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

