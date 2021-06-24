Bao Finance (BAO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $521,420.00

Bao Finance (CURRENCY:BAO) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. One Bao Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bao Finance has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar. Bao Finance has a total market capitalization of $13.21 million and approximately $521,420.00 worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002908 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00047405 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.62 or 0.00100620 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.87 or 0.00165307 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000182 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002990 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34,411.80 or 1.00021224 BTC.

Bao Finance Profile

Bao Finance was first traded on December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 coins and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 coins. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @thebaoman and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings. These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure. Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems. The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go. “

Bao Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bao Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bao Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bao Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

