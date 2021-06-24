Barclays PLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 328,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,508 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.19% of Public Storage worth $80,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Public Storage by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 14.4% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 361,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,087,000 after purchasing an additional 45,415 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the first quarter worth about $704,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 23.5% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 8.8% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

PSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist boosted their price objective on Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Public Storage from $290.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Public Storage from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $274.44.

In other news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total transaction of $1,172,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PSA opened at $303.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $183.22 and a 52-week high of $305.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.15 billion, a PE ratio of 45.34, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $282.20.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.49). Public Storage had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The business had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. Public Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.40%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

