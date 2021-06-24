Base Protocol Trading Down 25.2% Over Last 7 Days (BASE)

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. One Base Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.28 or 0.00003690 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Base Protocol has traded 25.2% lower against the US dollar. Base Protocol has a market cap of $797,953.84 and $20,904.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002872 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00054681 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003505 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00020232 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $213.88 or 0.00614163 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00040621 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Base Protocol Coin Profile

BASE is a coin. Base Protocol’s total supply is 886,670 coins and its circulating supply is 621,027 coins. Base Protocol’s official website is www.baseprotocol.org . Base Protocol’s official Twitter account is @baseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Base Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/baseprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BASE aims to function as a synthetic asset which represents speculation on the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies (cmc). This is made possible through an elastic supply characteristic and programmatic rebasing protocol which incentivize market actors to drive BASE price to its target (peg) price. Early on, qualitative factors like new adoption and speculation may disrupt that peg. But as the network grows, the peg stabilizes. In its early stages, BASE is a speculative asset that seeks to peg to cmc. In its final state, BASE is a synthetic asset that is stably pegged to cmc. “

Buying and Selling Base Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Base Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Base Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Base Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

