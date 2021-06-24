Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €81.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Basf (ETR:BAS) received a €81.00 ($95.29) price target from stock analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Baader Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on Basf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €79.00 ($92.94) target price on Basf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on Basf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €77.53 ($91.22).

Get Basf alerts:

Basf stock traded down €0.85 ($1.00) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €65.30 ($76.82). 1,885,264 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,920,000. The company has a 50 day moving average of €68.49. Basf has a fifty-two week low of €45.92 ($54.02) and a fifty-two week high of €72.88 ($85.74). The stock has a market capitalization of $59.98 billion and a PE ratio of -264.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.00, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.81.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.