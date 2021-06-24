Basic Attention Token (BAT) One Day Volume Tops $147.05 Million

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. Over the last seven days, Basic Attention Token has traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar. One Basic Attention Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.57 or 0.00001647 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Basic Attention Token has a total market cap of $857.82 million and $147.05 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Basic Attention Token

Basic Attention Token is a coin. It launched on May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,497,474,262 coins. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org . The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Basic Attention Token is an Ethereum-based token that can be used to obtain a variety of advertising and attention-based services on the Brave platform, a new Blockchain based digital advertising system. User attention is privately monitored in the Brave browser and publishers are rewarded accordingly with BATs. Users also get a share of BATs for participating. “

Buying and Selling Basic Attention Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Basic Attention Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Basic Attention Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

